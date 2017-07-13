Lab results have determined the 200 cattle which died near in a grazing pasture near Shamrock, Sask., earlier this month were killed by a combination of dehydration, poor water quality and heat, according to a statement released Thursday by the province.

Sulphate concentration levels in the water were more than three times the lethal limit, at 24,000 milligrams per litre. Concentrations of 1,000 milligrams per litre are enough to cause neurological trauma while levels of 7,000 milligrams or more can result in death.

Total dissolved solids in the water were measured at 33,400 milligrams per litre. It's recommended pregnant or lactating cows should not consume water with more than 5,000 milligrams of total dissolved solids per litre, while water with over 7,000 milligrams of dissolved solids per litre is not recommended for any cattle.

The cattle were found dead on July 7 and were located within pasture operated by Shamrock Grazing Ltd.

The province's Ministry of Agriculture and the company are working together on testing of other water sources in the immediate area.

The remnants of the herd, about 240 cow-calf pairs, have been moved to another pasture with a different water source. Some of the animals are still in distress and receiving veterinary care.

Producers have been reminded to frequently monitor cattle water sources, especially when hot weather rolls around.

If producers have any questions regarding livestock water requirements, they are encouraged to contact their local Ministry of Agriculture regional office or the Agricultural Knowledge Centre at 1-866-457-2377.