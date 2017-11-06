Saskatchewan's finance minister is making good on the government's tax promises from the throne speech.

Donna Harpauer has introduced legislation to bump the corporate tax rate back up to 12 per cent.

That will put it back where it was before the summer, when the government enacted a spring budget promise to cut it by 0.5 percentage points this year and a further half-a-point next year.

The premier has said increases to the corporate tax rate in other provinces makes Saskatchewan's cuts unnecessary to stay competitive.

Instead, the government is giving small businesses a break by increasing the amount a small company can make before paying a higher tax rate to $600,000 from $500,000.

Anything up to that amount is charged a two per cent tax rate.

Both changes go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.