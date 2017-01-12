Business is booming, and awards and accolades are pouring in for Heather Abbey, the Saskatoon-based founder of ShopIndig.ca.

Now she's paying it forward by becoming a mentor for other entrepreneurs.

But it wasn't always that way. Abbey got her idea for an Indigenous-made online marketplace when she was studying intercultural leadership at First Nations University of Canada in Regina. She earned a large four-year scholarship, but didn't have a vehicle and wanted to make extra cash selling her wares.

She began to wonder if there was a way to sell online instead of in-person at events like trade shows and powwows.

'I didn't know what business was'

"When I first started, I didn't know what business was. I didn't know that there was Indigenous business out there. I basically started on my Facebook saying, 'I've got this great idea, I think people could use it,'" Abbey said.

Entrepreneurs Heather Abbey and Devon Fiddler headed to the G20 Entrepreneur Alliance in Istanbul in September, 2015. (Rosalie Woloski/CBC News)

That's when her first mentor, and now her friend, Kendall Netmaker of Neechie Gear reached out.

"He saw that I was asking all these questions, and says, 'Hey, you're and entrepreneur!' and I said 'I don't really know what that is, but OK,'" she said.

Netmaker shared the poster for CBC's Boom Box competition for Indigenous business ideas and told Abbey to apply.

Boom box or bust

Shortly before the Boom Box competition in 2012, host and former Dragon's Den dragon, Brett Wilson, made a change to the rules. He included a new position called the Wilson Wildcard, Abbey learned, so he could include her in the competition after she didn't initially make the cut as a finalist.

She said she learned about the wildcard spot with around 30 hours to spare, then got to work. She looked up how to make a business pitch and watched old Dragon's Den episodes, and worked on getting to Saskatoon.

New business owner Heather Abbey, the founder of ShopIndig.ca, said she was grateful for the opportunity to receive mentoring through the SOAR program. (Don Somers/CBC)

"So I actually made it up to Saskatoon about seven hours before the Boom Box started, and we had to be there at like 6:45 [a.m.], and I slept on a friend's floor because I had no money for a hotel, and no real cash to do anything," she said. "It's just been kind of a whirlwind of ups and downs, a crazy roller coaster, that would lead me to where I am today."

Mastering the pitch

Abbey said she was nervous in that first pitch, but now she certainly knows the drill, according to her success. Since then, she's won or placed in 11 business competitions, and earned new investors and awards.

In November, she won the Wilson Centre for Entrepreneurial Excellence's Pitch Party, a competition fronted by the same man who judged her first pitch, Brett Wilson. In December, she was named as one of the top 25 ventures by SheEO, and was named the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year at the Startup Canada awards.

She said she owes part of her pitching success to her background in theatre from her time in an outreach program at Common Weal Community Arts in Regina.

Full circle

Now she's passing the torch and acting as a mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Indigenous chef Rich Francis, left, and Heather Abbey, centre, received financial support in August 2016 to take part in the Raj Manek Mentorship Program through a new program for Indigenous entrepreneurs in Saskatoon. (Don Somers/CBC)

"It feels like I've come full circle," she said. "Back then, I used to watch Dragon's Den and I'd write down all the business lingo I didn't know. And now I've just accepted a contract to mentor Indigenous women to start their own businesses again."

Meanwhile, ShopIndig.ca offers its own tradeshow and startup challenge, in which aspiring entrepreneurs compete by making their pitch. Each winner receives money to start their own business.

"It is giving back. Life for any of us isn't easy," she said. "So for myself, I try and give back. We really care about next generation of entrepreneurs."

Shopindigenous.ca - a Saskatoon online store has been chosen by the Netherlands-based Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship to represent Canada in the 2014 'Get in the Ring' competition. The event, held in Kansas City, brings together five start-up companies from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. to impress a panel of judges. Held in a boxing ring, competitors have two minutes to make their pitch. (Courtesy Heather Abbey)

Business class: Abbey's 5 tips for entrepreneurs