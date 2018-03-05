As Saskatchewan digs out from a weekend of heavy snow, travel is not recommended on many highways and roads.

A few routes are completely closed, including a stretch of Highway 1 east of Regina from the Wolseley access to Balgonie. A stretch of Highway 2 near Findlater is also closed from Tuxford to Chamberlain.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist, Terri Lang, about 20 centimetres of snow fell in Regina. Saskatoon and Prince Albert received about 10 to 13 cm of snow.

Indian Head to Wynyard and areas near the Manitoba border received the most snow, as 26 to 28 cm of snow was dumped on them this weekend.

"Snow fell pretty much everywhere," Lang said.

The snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the day Monday but will taper off tonight. There may be light snow on Tuesday morning. Lang advised people to keep an eye on the Highway Hotline.

"When it says 'travel not recommended', don't go."

As of 6:40 a.m. CST, Saskatoon's airport delayed two flights and cancelled two others. In Regina, there have been three cancellations and one delay.

School bus service has been cancelled in many communities, including Regina, because of all the snow. Schools will remain open, however.

City crews were busy plowing in the predawn hours, but many side streets remained clogged with snow.

School buses cancelled

Here's a partial close of school divisions where there have been bus cancellations.

Regina Public Schools has cancelled all bus services but classes will go on as planned.

All Regina Catholic Schools buses have been cancelled as well. Classes remain open.

Buses for Monseigneur de Laval school have been cancelled, as of Monday morning.

All wheel chair buses as well as Warman to Martinsville immersion buses are cancelled as well as the Routes 688 and 689 rural routes.

All Vonda routes are cancelled today.

The Good Spirit School Division has cancelled all bus routes in Preeceville and Invermay.

South East Cornerstone Public School Division (in the Weyburn area) have called the buses for the Ogema, Pangman, Yellow Grass, Midale and Weyburn Rural routes.

The Prairie Valley School Division cancelled a lot of routes too.

The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, which covers Prince Albert and area, has also cancelled several bus routes.

French school divisions

All schools are still open but no transportation for:

Both elementary and high schools de École Mgr de Laval de Regina

École Ducharme de Moose Jaw

École Notre-Dame-des-Vertus de Zenon Park

École Providence de Vonda

Transportation is running in urban zones for: