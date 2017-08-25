The Saskatchewan government is keeping its budget on track in the first quarter, but only after dipping into the contingency fund.

In March, Finance Minister Kevin Doherty tabled his second consecutive deficit budget, projecting a $684.7-million deficit this fiscal year.

In order to keep on track in the first quarter, the government will be reducing its built-in contingency fund by more than half.

Extra expenses of $82 million in the first quarter are expected to be double the increases in revenue, sapping about $40 million from the contingency fund.

Meanwhile, negotiations over public sector wage cuts didn't go as quickly as planned, leading the government to take a further $125 million from the fund.

The contingency fund will then sit at about $135 million with three quarters to go.

"The reason we built a contingency into this year's budget was to help address in-year pressures," Doherty said in a press release. "We still have work to do to control government's overall costs, including savings we are working hard to achieve in total compensation expense."

The government says there are also some positive economic indicators coming down the line.

So far this year Saskatchewan is in the top three among Canadian provinces in growth in manufacturing sales, population and vehicle sales.

Also, Doherty said private sector forecasters have increased GDP growth forecasts to 2.1 per cent, up from an average of 1.7 per cent at budget time.

The government said it's planning to return Saskatchewan's budget to balance in three years, by 2019-20.