The tax hikes and cuts to the public sector proposed in Saskatchewan's latest budget will hurt middle-income families and would never fly next door, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says.

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty tabled a deficit budget Tuesday with a projected $696-million shortfall for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which includes a one percentage point provincial sales tax hike.

"That's not how we believe we should approach things in Alberta," Notley said of the "very significant tax increase."

"We want to have the backs of Albertans. We think that we can work with Albertans to help them through ... collectively bringing our economy out of a recession period."

Notley criticizes slashed tax exemptions

Notley said the Saskatchewan government is now walking back tax exemptions previously meant to help certain businesses thrive, including in the construction sector. Construction services aren't taxed in Alberta for good reason, Notley said, nor are they in British Columbia.

"In our province we see construction as a handy way to do job creation, as a handy way to build infrastructure, as a handy way to create a strong investment climate," Notley said. "In Saskatchewan, they just raised the cost of that work [from zero] to six per cent."

The Saskatchewan budget also removes a previous tax exemption on the sale of children's clothing items, something that is already drawing the ire of parents.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced in its budget this week that children's clothing would no longer be exempt from the provincial sales tax. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

Notley said that kind of change isn't in line with her government's values.​

"When you pull money out of the economy, you slow economic recovery ... particularly when you pull money away from regular and middle-income families," Notley said. "They're the ones that spend in the local economy, so you don't want to pull money away."

Different approach to labour cuts

The Saskatchewan Party government is also seeking to reduce overall public sector compensation by $250 million.

While the Alberta government has recently embarked on its own path to rein in wages of some taxpayer-funded positions, the main targets have been CEOs of public boards and agencies.

Notley said the key difference is her cuts won't scare investors out of Alberta.

The Saskatchewan government believes raising and expanding PST will bring in an extra $242 million in revenue each year.

CBC News has reached out to the Saskatchewan government but hasn't yet received a response.