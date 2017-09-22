Six months after the Saskatchewan government delivered its tough spring budget, it has reversed another spending decision.

The Opposition says that's proof the government did not consult properly before it delivered the March budget.

On Thursday, the provincial government gave $20 million to the College of Medicine to help it stay fully accredited, after previously asking the University of Saskatchewan to find that money itself.

It is the latest in a string of budget changes, or outright reversals, since the finance minister first outlined the government's spending plans for the year. Here are a few examples: