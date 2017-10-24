Saskatchewan's premier says his government will repeal a controversial law that would have allowed for the partial sale of Crown corporations.

Brad Wall made the announcement on his social media feeds, on the eve of the fall sitting of the legislature.

"We've heard you, Saskatchewan," said Wall in the video posted to Facebook and Twitter.

Bill 40, which would have allowed for minority sales or partnership with our crowns, will be repealed. pic.twitter.com/5s8CPxXNOH — @PremierBradWall

Bill 40 created a legal definition of privatization, which allows the partial sale of a Crown without requiring a vote of support from the people of the province.

Up to 49 per cent of each Crown, such as SaskTel and SaskPower, could have been up for grabs to private shareholders, without technically being "privatized."

Wall said that definition simply mirrored the World Bank definition of "privatization" but Saskatchewan people did not approve.

"Our MLAs have heard directly from you and I have heard directly from you that you don't agree with that definition," Wall said.

"You believe the sale of any stake, any part of a Crown corporation, is privatization and that that would be counter to an important promise we've made in three different election campaigns and I just want you to know that we have heard you."

Wall said the throne speech on Wednesday will confirm that Bill 40 is being scrapped.