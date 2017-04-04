The government will not keep an election promise for children with autism — at least, not this year.

During last spring's election campaign, the Saskatchewan Party pledged to boost money for kids with autism.

The money would be individualized — so parents could choose the services their child most needed.

It would have provided $4,000 per child under the age of six beginning this year, doubling to $8,000 per child by 2020.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the government will work to keep its promise of individualized funding for young children with autism next year. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

But Health Minister Jim Reiter says the government can't afford to start the program this year.

"We didn't take that lightly," Reiter told reporters. "Obviously we intend to still move forward with it, just not as quickly as we would have hoped."

Opposition health critic Danielle Chartier accused the government of having misplaced priorities.

"They're making kids wait — kids who are living with autism spectrum disorder wait — all the while giving, say, corporations a tax cut who didn't even ask for a tax cut," Chartier said.

"So this is the priority of this government."

Opposition health critic Danielle Chartier says the government is breaking its election promise to families. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The government says it will boost spending for kids with autism next year.

It says the individualized program will cost $2.8 million in its first year and would rise as the amount per child went up in future years.