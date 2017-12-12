Saskatchewan's auditor says the government needs to do more to cut down on sick leave by employees.

Judy Ferguson released her latest 2017 Report — Volume 2 on Tuesday morning.

In it, she highlights absenteeism in health care and at the government-run casinos in Moose Jaw and Regina.

In the Heartland Regional Health Authority, in the west-central part of the province, the average full-time worker took 10.5 sick days per year.

That is slightly higher than the average in the province's 12 health regions for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.

Employees in Heartland health region take about 10.5 days of sick leave per full-time equivalent each year, slightly higher than the average in regional health authorities. (Saskatchewan auditor)

A lot of the sick leave is due to workplace injuries.

The most dangerous occupations when it comes to workplace injuries is the category that includes nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates.

Registered nurses were the fifth highest occupation for injuries in Saskatchewan in 2016, according to the Workers' Compensation Board.

The auditor says managers need more support to reduce sick leave by employees. The report says the support programs are not being used as intended by managers and are not reducing absenteeism.

Its audit of Heartland found that some managers oversaw more than 80 employees, many of whom had excessive absenteeism.

The report said at SaskGaming, which employees about 800 people at the casinos in Moose Jaw and Regina, workers were absent about 8.3 per cent of their total working hours.

The auditor said that reduces profits which support Indigenous and other community programs.