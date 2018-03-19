RCMP have laid charges against a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal ATV accident that led to the death of another teen in Saskatchewan last summer.

On June 10, 2017 Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP responded to an ATV rollover in a field area just north of the Lanigan Central High School.

Drew Rossen, 19, died at the scene.

At the time of the crash last year, the RCMP said its investigation could take between one and two months.

On Monday, a 19-year-old, who is also from Lanigan, was charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving with a blood alcohol over .08 causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on April 23.