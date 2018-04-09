Saskatchewan's Justice Ministry has issued an apology after two players on the bus that crashed while taking the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game were misidentified — one who was pronounced to be dead is alive, and the other said to have been alive is dead.

Xavier Labelle, in fact, survived the crash. Parker Tobin is one of the 15 who died, but was previously "misidentified" as having survived, the ministry said. Both are 18.

A ministry spokesperson said the Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentifications and any confusion created by them.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Drew Wilby apologized Monday to the Tobin and Labelle families after the misidentifications were discovered. (Kendall Latimer/CBC News)

"We've been in touch with the families. They're fully aware and we want to thank them for their professionalism," said Drew Wilby. "I want to apologize to both of those families on behalf of the chief coroner and the government of Saskatchewan for the error that was made."

Both families were notified Sunday night.

To not be at their son's side, right from the start, would be incredibly traumatic. - Drew Wilby, Saskatchewan Justice Ministry

The ministry wouldn't release much specific information on how the misidentifications occurred. The situation was complicated as all the players had all dyed their hair blonde during the playoff season, and all had similar athletic builds.

Wilby said family members were involved with identification, and dental records were used as final proof of identity. He said families were present at a makeshift morgue set up on Saturday in Saskatoon for identification purposes.

"As you can imagine, with a collision of this nature, there is significant trauma," said Wilby. "The way to 100 per cent confirm this is through dental records. And dental records take time."

Fifteen people died after the bus carrying the Broncos and a semi-trailer crashed in Saskatchewan. (Amanda Brochu)

The ministry wouldn't release any information on the current condition of Labelle, as it was personal medical information. He remains in hospital.

Wilby apologized to the Labelle family.

"To not be at their son's side, right from the start, would be incredibly traumatic," he said. "Obviously, that's something that potentially could have been prevented earlier."

The highway accident occurred when the bus and a semi-trailer collided Friday about 5 p.m. CST. The Broncos were heading to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

Since then, outpourings of support have been coming in from across Canada and around the world.

The Broncos also reached out to the affected families.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Labelle and Tobin families this morning, as we continue to do everything in our power to support all families of victims of this tragedy and every member of the Humboldt Broncos community," wrote team president Kevin Garinger.