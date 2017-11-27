Saskatchewan is updating the law governing animal protection in the province.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart introduced amendments to the Animal Protection Act on Monday afternoon.

The changes will make it mandatory for veterinarians to report suspected neglect or abuse.

"Updating The Animal Protection Act will go a long way in helping ensure the health and welfare of animals across the province," Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association (SVMA) president Dr. Lesley Sawa said in a news release, noting the SVMA had requested mandatory veterinary reporting.

The rules will also broaden the definition of distress, give animal protection workers the ability to issue corrective action orders and will expand the locations animal protection workers can inspect to include boarding kennels and other places where services for animals are provided.