The first ever Saskatchewan African Fashion Show promises diversity in all shapes and sizes.

The modelling industry usually features tall and skinny women, Shantal Allan said. Allan is a model and model co-ordinator for the show tonight, which will feature 12 models from various backgrounds.

"I think it's really important that no matter what size, no matter what colour your skin is, we all are very beautiful from the inside out," Allan told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Saturday.

Saskatchewan African Fashion is a non-profit organization and Saturday's show at the Conexus Arts Centre will feature work from three designers, including the group's co-founder Judith Nkongolo.

Judith Nkongolo said she takes inspiration from Kenyan and West African sources in her designs and art. (Submitted by Iryn Tushabe)

Nkongolo has been in Canada since she was 13 but still takes much of her inspiration from Kenyan and West African designs, she said.

"Fashion comes from within and your surroundings," Nkongolo said.

She noted the multiculturalism which can be found throughout Canada.

"Diversity can also be celebrated with fashion. That is the message we wanted to send out," Nkongolo said.

Nkongolo described herself as an artist who has been drawing since she was a child. The design side of art is something which has always been a passion for her, she said.

"Everything that's creative, it inspires me," Nkongolo said. "I saw a combination of those two [drawing and design] with the fashion."

​Allan said she encouraged the models to exude their personalities while on the runway. Allan started modelling about three years ago and she noticed her body changing after she struggled with depression and medication. Her journey is something she has shared with the models.

"By telling the models this, I really wanted to inspire them to do their very best," Allan said.

Tickets for the show are $35. More info can be found online. Doors open at 7 p.m. CST and the show starts at 7:30.