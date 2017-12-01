The Saskatchewan government has upped the number of days birth parents have to revoke adoption consent from 14 to 21 days.

Changes were made to the province's Adoption Act and Adoption Regulations, which the government says will allow it to better meet the needs of vulnerable children and families. The changes were announced Friday.

"The amended legislation and regulations support our overall goals by increasing prevention and support for families, working with First Nations and Métis peoples and moving forward with a renewal of the child welfare system," Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release.

Guidelines around the way a child's voice is heard in court have also been refined.

Updated regulations will also ensure requirements for children adopted by Sask. residents, whose countries are signatories under The Hague Convention (the agreement which established standards and practices for adoption from another country) are the same.

Adopted children will not have their supports disrupted in the event their parents die through allowing assisted adoption agreements with subsequent legal guardians.