A resolution at the annual Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention is calling for the federal government to expand self-defence laws.

The resolution argues Saskatchewan residents do not have the rights they need to protect themselves or their property, in the wake of increased concerns over rural crime.

But Gordon Wyant, Saskatchewan's minister of justice, said the province would oppose legislation that he said would allow people to take the law into their own hands.

"I don't think that's something we support in this country," he said.

Citing the consequences of 'stand your ground laws' in the U.S., Wyant said addressing rural crime through recommendations made by a committee on crime the province has put together, and ongoing discussions with SARM and the RCMP, is a more viable solution.

Wyant speculated the federal government would not be supportive of amendments to the Criminal Code either.

"The answer to addressing it, I think, is through policing policing and through programming at the community level," he said.

Still, Wyant said concerns are not falling on deaf ears.

"Obviously the frustration is palpable at SARM," Wyant said.

SARM president Ray Orb said last December that people would especially like to see more RCMP officers.

Wyant said the province is working with RCMP with regards to deployment in rural areas but there are no plans to increase funding for police.