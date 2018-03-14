Delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) annual convention are taking aim at clubroot with four resolutions.

Clubroot is a degenerative crop disease which essentially suffocates crops until they wither and die. It is particularly dangerous for canola, a popular crop for producers in Saskatchewan.

The disease also affects mustard, turnips, cabbage, cauliflower and other produce.

It deforms the root of crops and reduces crops' ability to absorb nutrients and moisture. It can spread from field to field by clinging to machinery or clothing.

Club root (pictured) stops moisture and nutrients from entering the plant, eventually killing it. (CBC)

Clubroot was detected in Saskatchewan late last summer in the crop districts 9A and 9B, which include Lloydminster, North Battleford and Meadow Lake. However, the government said it's "highly unlikely" the disease is present only in those areas.

"Confidentiality restrictions" prevent the province from publicly releasing specific regions which are affected by the disease.

Four resolutions about clubroot have been submitted for SARM's convention. They ask that the government be lobbied to: