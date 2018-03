Premier Scott Moe addressed the crowd about grain transport, carbon capture and landfill issues leading up to his first SARM "bear pit" session on Friday.

He touched on several subjects including carbon tax, landfills and grain shipments by rail.

Moe addressed the grain backlog imposed by the rail transport system's delivery delays.

He called it "mind-boggling" and said Saskatchewan's and Canada's reputation as an exporter is being damaged.

More to come.