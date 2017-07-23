The white sails of six small boats dot the water at the edge of Saskatchewan Beach.

Twelve people have travelled from all over the province to learn how to sail at Last Mountain Lake Sailing Centre, the long-time home of the Regina Sailing Club.

The group will spend the next week on the southern tip of the lake, about 50 kilometres north of Regina.

Sandy Lauder photographs students getting ready to sail. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Sandy Lauder smiles as he watches the fresh catch of aspiring sailors fastening life-jackets, and fiddling with masts, ropes, jibs and bailing buckets as they pair off and jostle into the small crafts, gliding out as the sails fill.

"I love sailing. I always have," remarked the 76-year-old. "We have a wonderful site here."

Some of the 12 students enrolled in Regina Sailing Club's Last Mountain Lake week-long sailing course. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Learning to sail

The class of a dozen, comprised of all ages and backgrounds, represents the largest enrolment the Sailing Club's annual Mobile Sailing School has seen this summer.

Maggie Beth Bieber, from Wolseley, Sask., brought her dad to the sailing camp. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Maggie Beth Bieber came from Wolseley, Sask., "just to be able to go out on a boat by myself."

By the second day of the camp, the 13-year-old and her co-captain father are catching on.

"It's been really fun. We've learned how to take out the boats, set them up, take them out, take them down."

Kate and Connor are the lucky pair of sailing instructors who get to travel around Saskatchewan this summer teaching students. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Each year, the club hires two instructors who travel around the province with the mini sailboats, making stops at sites like Lake Diefenbaker, Blackstrap Lake and Red Berry Lake.

Sandy Lauder, 76, is a long-time member and sailor with Regina Sailing Club. Currently, Lauder serves as a board member with the small volunteer organization but has held the title of commodore in the past. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"There's technique to it. It's not just a motorboat, where you have an ignition key and a friendly banker," Lauder said, laughing.

The golden age of Sask. sailing

An action shot from a past mixed class dinghy racing event at a Regina Sailing Club regatta. (Sandy Lauder/Submitted to CBC News)

While the number of new sailors are modest this year, Lauder recalls a time when the clubhouse at Saskatchewan Beach was packed with people barbecuing and socializing in between sails.

"Sailing is a very cyclical thing. It's fashionable and then it's not fashionable," he said.

In 2005, sailors from across the country flocked to the Sailing Club when it hosted the Canada Summer Games.

A shot of the 2005 Canada Summer Games fleet gathered in front of Regina Sailing Club on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. (Sandy Lauder/Submitted to CBC News)

Lauder said the club was started by a group of cottage owners in the late 1960s (originally named the Last Mountain Lake Sailing Club) and hosted the Western Canada Summer Games in 1975.

Lauder recalled that Canada's national sailing community was always surprised to learn about what was going on in Saskatchewan.

"People would come up and say, 'Saskatchewan, hmm, didn't think anyone sailed in Saskatchewan. Where do you sail?' And I'd say, 'Last Mountain Lake,'" he said.

"It got to be a little bit of a nuisance after a while, because all of the other people were coming from Vancouver or Halifax and we were coming from Regina, Sask. — Last Mountain Lake — so it was pretty hard for people to understand where that was."

A shot of Sandy Lauder in 1998, on a lake cruise after a storm. (Sandy Lauder/Submitted to CBC News)

In the 1970s and 1980s, Lauder said the Sailing Club enjoyed a healthy membership. At the time, the volunteer organization had upwards of 30 members.

Today, numbers have dipped to less than half of that.

This photo shows the Regina Sailing Club moorage, circa 2006. Much of the site looks different today due to damage from ground shifting activity. (Sandy Lauder/Submitted to CBC News)

"We've had a lot of good, competitive sailors over the years. But right now we're sort of in a recess. We've had some real problems around the site, as you can see," Lauder said, pointing to a marshy area near a slumping hill.

Saskatchewan Beach has suffered from ground shifting issues.

Damage to the site, paired with dwindling interest, has left Lauder and a couple of others in the club with a lot of work to do.

This photo shows flood damage at the Regina Sailing Club during July 2014. (Sandy Lauder/Submitted to CBC News)

Lauder's own boat remains under a tarp at the club. He said he has not had the time to take it out yet.

'How come nobody knows about it?'

Despite challenges, the Sailing Club has signed a new, five-year lease with the village of Saskatchewan Beach.

Lauder is sure that interest in sailing will pick up again, someday soon.

Glenn Valgardson wants to learn to sail so he can eventually spend summer weekends living on a boat. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

In this respect, learner sailor Glenn Valgardson is a hopeful sign.

"I came out here to learn how to sail because it's always been a bit of a dream," Valgardson said. "There's the romantic dream of being out on the water. It's awesome."

Eventually, he wants to spend his summer weekends living on a sailboat.

Glenn Valgardson learning to sail. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

"I have to learn how to sail it first, of course," he said.

Lauder said the club is looking for new members.

"It's the best kept secret in town," he said. "How come nobody knows about it?"