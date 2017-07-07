A Saskatchewan initiative aimed at keeping young people safe and reducing the risks of bullying and abuse hit a significant milestone this month.

Safe Places, a program launched in Swift Current, Sask., early in 2016, has reached 1,000 certified members in just over a year.

Tim Marcus, chief administrative officer for the City of Swift Current and a director on the Safe Places committee, said the milestone is a big achievement.

"It's a huge and important accomplishment for us that we got to 1,000 this fast and it seems to be continuing, not slowing down," said Marcus.

Safe Places was created by former Swift Current mayor Jerrod Schafer along with Respect Group Inc., a company that educates people on bullying prevention.

Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy worked with a city committee to help develop the certification program as well.

Swift Current Broncos coach Graham James was convicted of sexually assaulting six players, including Kennedy and Theoren Fleury, while coaching the community-owned Western Hockey League team between 1986 and 1994.

Safe Places trains and certifies people in the community who are interested in working with young people, such as coaches or instructors.

Marcus said the program was created to ensure people working with youths are qualified, and to give parents peace of mind when their children participate in programs.

"It allows people to feel safe when they put their children into those places," said Marcus. "Whether it's guitar lessons, a daycare, sports programs, they can feel safe knowing the people there aren't there to take advantage of their children."

Marcus said certified members are trained in how to recognize and respond to bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination — whether from kids or adults.

How to get certified

Those who want to get certified must complete a four-step process every three years:

Complete an online course about recognizing and responding to bullying.

Get a criminal record and vulnerable-sector check.

Fill out a Youth Certified Application form.

Submit a completion certificate from the online course, record checks and an application form to the Swift Current RCMP detachment for inspection.

As the program grows, Marcus said he hopes communities throughout province will adopt the initiative.