'We'll always be together': Humboldt Broncos player sees survival as 2nd chance to help the world

Ryan Straschnitzki, a Humboldt Broncos player who was paralyzed from the chest down in Friday's collision, is pushing through the pain and trying to keep positive.

His neck, back and left clavicle are broken. He can't move any part of his body below his chest and he's not expected to walk again. But he's alive.

"It was pretty devastating seeing my teammates lying there, bloodied and whatnot. My first instinct was to get up and help them, but I couldn't move my legs," Straschnitzki recalled.

Straschnitzki, who is from Airdrie, Alta., was one of 29 people on board a team bus en route to Nipawin when it collided with a semi-truck, killing 16 on board and sending others to hospital. Ten of his teammates and six others died in the collision.

Earlier this week, Straschnitzki met Vivian Shumlanski, one of the first people to arrive on scene in the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash.

She recounted the crash to Straschnitzki as he lay in bed. He said he remembers the moments before the crash but blacked out during the incident.

The team bus was travelling northbound on Highway 35. The semi-trailer was coming from the east on Highway 335. The semi had a stop sign and the bus did not. The force of the collision sent both vehicles into the northwest corner of the crossing. Visibility may have been an issue as the patch of trees partially blocks sightlines from the east and south. (CBC News)

He was texting his girlfriend as the team approached Nipawin, at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335.

The last thing Straschnitzki heard was the voice of Glen Doerksen, the driver of the bus who died in the collision.

"All of a sudden the bus driver screamed 'whoa,' and I saw the semi-truck in front of us and blacked out," Straschnitzki said.

When he came to, Straschnitzki was facing the site of the collision. He doesn't know how long he lay on the ground.

Straschnitzki views his survival as a second chance from God, an opportunity to do his part to improve the world in whatever way he can.

Hockey is the obvious answer, he said, adding that he has expressed an interest in continuing his sports career in sledge hockey. Becoming a public speaker is another potential avenue.

Right now, all Straschnitzki is thinking about are his teammates.

"We're not alone here. I mean the teammates that we lost, our bond is so strong that we'll always be together."