Ryan Meili, the new leader of Saskatchewan's NDP, announced his shadow cabinet Wednesday.

The Opposition party holds 12 NDP seats in the 61-seat legislature.

In addition to serving as leader of the official Opposition, Meili will be the critic for the executive council, the office of the premier, intergovernmental affairs and francophone affairs.

Many of the critic roles will remain unchanged, he said, noting people have developed abilities in their respective portfolios.

"I think we are coming in with a team that's really talented, very strong," he said. "I didn't want to shake things up too much at this time, and really allow people to continue on with those strengths."

However, he said he was excited about a few developments, including naming Trent Wotherspoon, who was his rival for the NDP leadership, as critic for social services.

The governing Saskatchewan Party has made cuts that are "harming people living in poverty," Meili said. "We really need somebody strong like Trent who's able to continue to push on that file."

Wotherspoon will also be the critic for advanced education, the associate critic for the education and economy portfolios, and chair of public accounts.

Trent Wotherspoon, left, shakes hands with Ryan Meili, centre, after the results of the Saskatchewan NDP leadership convention are announced in Regina on March 3. Meili has announced that his fellow leadership contender will serve as the party's critic for social services, among other responsibilities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Former NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer, who was credited for her role in steering the party during the leadership race, will now be the NDP's House leader, as well as the critic for justice, corrections and policing, and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Other critic roles include:

Carla Beck — deputy leader, critic for education, early learning and child care, agriculture, the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation and Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Buckley Belanger — First Nations and Métis relations, highways and infrastructure, energy and resources.

Danielle Chartier — health, seniors and status of women.

David Forbes — caucus chair, critic for ethics and democracy, environment, forestry, and diversity, equality and human rights.

Warren McCall — deputy house leader, critic for Tourism Saskatchewan, innovation, central services, SaskTel, the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation, the Public Service Commission, the Provincial Capital Commission, Sask. Builds, and parks, culture and sport.

Vicki Mowat — jobs, trade and export development, immigration, career training and housing.

Nicole Rancourt — SaskEnergy, municipal relations, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, labour relations and workplace safety, and the Workers' Compensation Board.

Cathy Sproule — party whip and and provincial secretary, as well as critic for finance, SaskPower, economy, the Water Security Agency, SaskWater, Crown Investments Corporation and the Global Transportation Hub.

Doyle Vermette — critic for northern Saskatchewan, associate critic for First Nations and Métis relations.

Changes at the legislature

Saskatchewan's legislature is seeing a number of changes, including a new premier, a new speaker, and a new lieutenant governor, as well as Meili in his new role as leader of the Opposition.

Among the unknowns, said Meili, was predicting how interactions might play out with new Premier Scott Moe.

"I think it will take some getting used to, to know exactly what his style is going to be, now that he's in the hot seat and has to answer some of the more difficult questions."