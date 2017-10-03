Two men are facing charges after a string of RV battery thefts in Regina this summer.

The Regina Police Service said two men have been charged in connection with a string of 79 RV battery thefts reported in the Regina area between July 16 and Sept. 28.

The 12-volt batteries were stolen from privately owned recreational vehicles, typically parked on the street or in victims' driveways.

Regina police plainclothes members and patrol officers arrested two suspects on Monday following an investigation.

A 33-year-old man faces several charges, including breaking and entering, theft of a firearm, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 42-year-old man also faces a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both of the men made their first court appearances on Tuesday.