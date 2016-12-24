Renowned Canadian sculptor Ruth Abernethy has released a new book titled Life and Bronze: A Sculptor's Journal, which features one of her sculptures with a Saskatchewan connection.

That sculpture, unveiled in October at Science World in Vancouver, features scientists James Till and Ernest McCulloch. Till was born in Lloydminster, Sask., and attended the University of Saskatchewan. The duo conducted groundbreaking stem cell research.

To prepare for creating the sculpture of the duo, Abernethy immersed herself in the lives of her subjects.

"With the portraits, I actually wanted to portray their partnership. Because that's in essence what it was," Abernethy told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Abernethy's new book Life and Bronze: A Sculptor's Journal.

She describes the scientists as "two oddly incongruous men who were quite committed to working together."

When it comes to their partnership, Abernethy said it was not as much about shared interests or experiences, but was a friendship founded on the idea, "This person helps me feed the world in a different way."

"That kind of exchange is rich, 'I can see the world a different way through your eyes'.' That was the kind of partnership I wanted to portray," said Abernethy.

Devotion to subjects

Through immersing herself in the lives of her subjects, Abernethy forms a specific type of connection with them.

"It's devotion. When you've stared at somebody's face for that long, you become devoted to them," she said.

"I mean, that's how we bond with our children, but we don't actually bond that way with very many people."

Abernethy decided to create her book after a client insisted she do so.

"I felt that the body of work now could conjure conversations, and provoke discussions," she said.

"It was important for me, I think, to share the process and the legacies."

Abernethy is currently working on a sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II, tentatively set to be unveiled in 2017.