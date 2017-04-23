Mark Matthews had four goals and three assists and Robert Church scored twice and set up five more as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Toronto Rock 15-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Matt Hossack, Ben McIntosh and Adam Jones each added a pair of goals for the Rush (11-5), who got singles from Curtis Knight, Ryan Keenan and Dan Taylor. Knight also tacked on four helpers for a five-point outing.

Tyler Carson made 40 saves for the win.

Brett Hickey led the Rock (8-9) with four goals and an assist. Tom Schreiber had two goals and four assists, Dan Lintner struck twice while Jesse Gamble and Reid Reinholdt had the others.

Nick Rose stopped 34-of-49 shots in defeat.