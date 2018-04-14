Offensive outpouring leads Sask. Rush to 20-10 victory over Stealth

Robert Church scored four goals and set up five more, and Mark Matthews had 10 points with seven assists, as the Saskatchewan Rush doubled up the Vancouver Stealth 20-10 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh had five goals and two helpers, Matthew Dinsdale scored four goals with four assists and Ryan Keenan had seven points with two goals for Saskatchewan (13-3). Jeff Shattler scored once and set up five and Mike Messenger added a single.

Rhys Duch led the Stealth (2-14) with three goals and Pat Saunders and Andrew Suitor each had two. Brandon Goodwin, Logan Schuss and Tony Malcolm also scored.

Vancouver is winless in eight home games this season.

Rush goaltender Adam Shute made 33 saves. Eric Penney and Tye Belanger combined on 43 saves for the Stealth.

The Rush will be back in Saskatchewan on Saturday to compete against the reigning Champion's Cup title-holders, the Georgia Swarm, at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

All of the jerseys worn by players in Saturday's game will be auctioned off to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos community.

Sixteen people died and 10 are still in hospital after the Broncos junior hockey team bus, carrying 29 people, was involved in a collision with a semi on April 6.

The auction started at 9 a.m. CST and ends at 4 p.m. on April 21.