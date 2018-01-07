Robert Church had three goals and three assists and Jeff Shattler added a hat trick of his own as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Georgia Swarm 13-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

The win in Duluth, Ga., continues the team's 3-0 winning streak to kick off the season.

Matt Hossack, Ben McIntosh, Jeremy Thompson, Mark Matthews, Matthew Dinsdale, Jeff Cornwall and Brett Mydske also scored for the Rush (3-0).

Shayne Jackson led the Swarm (1-3) with three goals. Jesse King and Zed Williams each scored twice while Randy Staats added a goal and two assists to round out the offence.

Evan Kirk made 41 saves for the win as Mike Poulin allowed 13 goals on 54 shots in a losing cause.

Saskatchewan went two for four on the power play while Georgia went one for two. The Rush scored six goals in the third quarter.

They will play the Colorado Mammoth on Jan. 13.