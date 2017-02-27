Running enthusiasts took to Wascana Park on Sunday morning for the Running Room's annual Hypothermic Half Marathon.

165 runners took part in either the half marathon, ten kilometre or five kilometre race.

"The hypothermic half is promoting to keep runners fit and healthy throughout winter," said event coordinator Edda Lentner.

"It also gives runners the bragging rights about participating in such a tough race because you never know what to expect. It's winter in Saskatchewan."

Lentner said the race has grown since she started four years ago, when the race had 60 participants.

Money raised from the event is going to Regina Cat Rescue.