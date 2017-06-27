One man is running from Vancouver to Ottawa to raise awareness about access to safe drinking water in a place he never thought it would be an issue: Canada.

According to a Government of Canada website, there are more than 100 long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities across Canada. Seventeen communities in Saskatchewan are currently dealing with water advisories.

Hasan Syed hopes that through his efforts he can help ensure every community in Canada has access to safe drinking water.

'I always viewed Canada as a safe haven'

Syed moved with his family to Canada from Pakistan when he was 10 years old, and he has firsthand experience of not having access to clean water.

'I was shocked to learn that many of our citizens don't have access to this very basic human need.' - Hasan Syed

"I remember my mother boiling water and carrying it in a big pot for us to use as drinking water," said Syed of life before moving to Canada.

That's why, in his last year of studying nursing, Syed was shocked to learn that people struggle to access clean drinking water across Canada as well.

"I always viewed Canada as a safe haven, a developed nation for all," said Syed. "I was shocked to learn that many of our citizens don't have access to this very basic human need."

The discovery ignited a passion in Syed, and he felt compelled to do something about it.

Challenged by run

Syed started his journey in April and planned the run to last 150 days to commemorate Canada's 150th birthday, but the journey is more difficult that he imagined. He is not a trained runner and is struggling to keep on schedule. He anticipates he'll reach the end of his journey in October.

Syed will be speaking about his journey at Wesley United Church in Regina at 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday.