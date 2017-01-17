Staff working at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's Snakes Alive exhibit found a surprise on Saturday.

There were now 11 more snakes than they counted the day before. One of the nine species on exhibit, a plains garter snake, gave birth unexpectedly.

Ray Poulin, curator of vertebrate zoology at the RSM, said the plains garter snake usually needs to follow a reproductive cycle — which he referred to as "over-wintering" — when snakes hibernate underground.

Snakes on exhibit, such as the ones at the RSM, do not hibernate.

Poulin said the snake, which has been on display since May 2016, may have become comfortable with the environment.

"I think that's a sign we're doing things right here in the exhibit," he said.

Typically, pregnancy can be determined through a physical examination of the reptile, Poulin said. Either eggs or snakes can be physically felt in the mother's body. In the case of the plains garter snake, it gives live birth and does not lay eggs.

Poulin thinks the snake may have been comfortable enough with its environment to give birth. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"It was just excitement," Poulin said of the Saturday discovery.

The mother is back on exhibit, Poulin said, as snakes typically give birth and leave the babies to fend for themselves. In the case of a live birth, the babies are born and ready to feed and act independently, he said.

This particular species of snake can have several dozen offspring, Poulin said. A fully mature plains garter snake could have had up to 60, he added. Poulin said the low number of offspring indicates this might be the snake's first birth.

Poulin said the snakes will be isolated to ensure their health. There may come a point where the snakes, which do not yet have names, may be put on display.