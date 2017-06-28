What do Canadian geese, a tyrannosaurus rex and a caribou have in common? Partial fossils of their once living husks will be on display at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

As part of celebrations for the country's 150th anniversary of Confederation, the RSM will open its exhibit 150 for 150 on Canada Day.

One hundred-fifty items will be on display from the province's natural history and fossil collections, chosen by RSM curators from a selection of more than 239,000 fossils and plants.

Visitors to the exhibit will hear how curators learn about how new species, how species get their names and the importance of their names.

There will be an opportunity to submit suggestions to name a recently discovered 99-million-year-old ant which was discovered trapped in amber.

The RSM, located at 2445 Albert Street, is open daily, including Canada Day, from 9:30 a.m. CST until 5 p.m.