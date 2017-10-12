The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region is looking into a possible case of missing or misspent money, although early investigation indicates there isn't evidence of such a thing.

In July, the provincial auditor received a tip about an RQHR-run health office.

"They'd received a concern about mismanagement of funds through the Eagle Moon Health Office," said Karen Earnshaw, interim RQHR CEO.

"We haven't noticed any wrongdoings and we're certainly not missing any money."

She said the region is not concerned.

However, she said they wanted to follow due process and continue to be "committed to stewardship."

RQHR says unlikely office mismanaged millions

The Eagle Moon Health Office in Regina was established to meet the health needs of First Nations and Métis people. Staff use a holistic approach that considers mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being and encourages traditional cultural practices.

Earnshaw said she wasn't aware of a specific amount mentioned when the concerns were first raised and noted it wasn't likely the office could mismanage a large amount of funds, as it is so small.

"We're a billion-dollar organization and we have 10,000 employees, so it would be very difficult for a team of four or five people to spend millions and millions of dollars."

Staffing changes haven't been made and employees are aware of the review. It's in the early stages, and can be expected to wrap up in a few months.

​A spokesperson for the Provincial Auditor's Office said in a statement that the "Office is aware of issues in that unit of Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region and that a review is underway."

The office won't make a decision about further audit work until it sees the results of the internal review, the spokesperson said.