The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region says it has filed a lawsuit and a complaint to the Regina Police Service after it noted "billing irregularities" on electrical work work undertaken at the Pioneer Village long-term care home.

According to a statement of claim filed at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday, the health region alleges AB Electric Corp. submitted false invoices on work done at the Regina facility.

"AB Electric's false invoices were not the product of isolated errors but were instead a persistent scheme to overage RQHR," it reads.

CBC has reached out the contractor for comment, but has not yet received a response.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a statement of defence had not been filed.

Employee blew the whistle

RQHR CEO Keith Dewar said he became aware of potential problems with invoicing when a manager blew the whistle in March.

Dewar said that led to an internal investigation, which revealed instances of duplicate or triple invoices, or invoices submitted for work not yet complete.

The statement of claim reads: "the defendant's invoices were false, misleading or deceptive in that they incorrectly listed the number of hours worked by employees, were duplicative, and claimed that permits had been issued for work prior performance when that was not the case."

Dewar added that "we believe the loss is over $100,000, but we are not sure," explaining the health region needs to go to court and the police in order to determine if theft did indeed take place, and how much may have been overcharged. Since 2011, the health region has paid the AB Electric just over $1.9 million. Dewar said the region's internal investigation reviewed more than 1,600 invoices submitted by the contractor. The region said all payments for outstanding invoices have subsequently been halted while the region verifies work has actually been completed.

The health region has notified the provincial auditor of the losses and has filed a loss report with the Ministry of Health's financial services branch.