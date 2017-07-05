A corporal with the Regina Police Service has been charged after allegedly using excessive force while making an arrest last year.

Cpl. Colin Magee, 44, who has been with the police service for 15 years, has been charged with common assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission into an incident in December 2016.

The police officer was on duty at the time of the incident.

It happened on the 1100 block of Lindsay Street the night of Dec. 7, 2016, as part of an investigation into suspicious activity. Magee is alleged to have assaulted a 25-year-old man while arresting him.

A week later, the police service received notice from the Ministry of Justice that an investigation was underway into the alleged excessive use of force by the officer.

Magee has been reassigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of the criminal process.

He will make his first court appearance on the charge in provincial court in August.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray will be providing more information on the charge later today.