Regina police chief says it could be 2021 before former STC depot opens as police HQ

Regina's chief of police says it could be 2020 or 2021 before the service is fully moved into the former STC building next door and the new HQ is open for business.

Evan Bray said the move is still in the early days of planning. Officials met this week to discuss the architectural vision for the facility, which Bray called "Headquarters West."

He told the city's board of police commissioners Tuesday that the move could start in 2019, but the building likely won't be fully operational until 2020 or 2021.

Last fall, the City of Regina announced it was purchasing the former STC depot from the provincial government for $16.25 million.

The city plans to spend another $21 million from its coffers to upgrade the building to meet police's need.

At the time, city manager Chris Holden said purchasing the STC building saved the city millions compared to having to build a new facility.