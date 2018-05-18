Royal watchers across Sask. gearing up for royal wedding

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is happening thousands of kilometres away, but that's not stopping royal watchers in Saskatchewan from taking it in.

Julie Labrecque told Saskatoon Morning she'll start getting ready at 3 a.m. tomorrow for an event at the Delta Bessborough Hotel in Saskatoon. She'll be wearing a special dress and hat.

"It's just exciting to get dressed up and I think that's why … me and my girlfriends have embraced going and celebrating with them and just sending them love," she said. "It's not very often you get to wear a fascinator and a fancy dress and go stay overnight in our local castle."

Royal watcher Julie Labrecque will be dressing up to view the royal wedding on Saturday. ( Victoria Dinh/CBC)

The hotel is serving a brunch at 4:30 a.m. CST and will be live streaming the wedding, which starts at 5 a.m. CST. There will also be a harpist playing, special decor, and a bouquet toss.

Labrecque traces her interest in the royal family back to Queen Elizabeth visiting Saskatoon when she was a child. She's been following the family ever since.

It's not very often you get to wear a fascinator and a fancy dress and go stay overnight in our local castle. - Julie Labrecque, royal watcher

Edythe Allen has been watching the royal family even longer, for more than 80 years.

"I remember George the Fifth dying," she said.

Allen lives at Wintergreene Estates in Regina, and plans on watching the ceremony in the morning — if she's awake.

If she sleeps in, she'll be able to catch the show in the afternoon anyway. Wintergreene staff will be having a viewing party at 2 p.m. with tea and dainties.

Regina's Hotel Saskatchewan is also hosting a special afternoon tea on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2:30-4 p.m.

British foods in demand

So many people are making plans for wedding watching that two sellers of British goods say they're selling out of in-demand items.

Chef Malcolm Craig said he sold out of his pork and blood sausage pie yesterday. His bacon and egg pies and full English breakfast pies have been selling at a quick pace, too.

"They seemed to go flying out the door. I couldn't seem to keep anything on the shelves yesterday."

Chef Malcolm Craig says he hasn’t been following the royal wedding, but he has happily been supplying the snacks for viewing parties. (Chef Malcolm's Handmade Pies/Facebook)

Craig and his family are British, but there's a divide between him and his wife. She'll be staying home to watch the wedding Saturday while he takes the kids to the lake to go fishing.

Regina's Vintage Tea Room and Purveyor of British Goods reports similar demand. Owner Karen Howden said they've completely sold out of Union Jack napkins, though they still have commemorative Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mugs and plates.

The Vintage Tea Room and Purveyor of British Goods in Regina has Price Harry and Meghan Markle commemorative plates and mugs available to purchase. (Vintage Tea Room and Purveyor of British Goods/Facebook)

On Friday and Saturday, the tea room is serving coronation chicken pies with Prince Philip coleslaw and royal chocolate cheesecake.

If you're planning your own viewing party, Howden recommends scones, crumpets, cucumber sandwiches, and having your favourite tea with cream and sugar out of cups and saucers.

Royal trendsetting

In keeping with a long history of royal trend-setting, the matrimony could dictate styles for seasons to come, from the cut of the wedding dress, to the floral arrangements, to the length of the guest list, said Molly Lux, a Saskatoon-based wedding planner.

"They're royalty. They're kind of the epitome of trends and what's hot in the wedding world," said Lux.

"They just do everything so big and grand, and everyone kind of stops and watches."

The 2011 wedding of Prince William and the now Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton, had a noticeable influence on what Lux's clientele envisioned for their big day.

Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married in April 2011. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

After the bride's sister, Pippa Middleton, made jaws drop in a form-fitting ivory gown as a maid of honour, Lux said she saw a spike in demand for white bridesmaid dresses.

As Kensington Palace scrupulously doles out details about Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials, Lux said the information that has been made public reflects current bridal trends as much as it looks to set future fashions.

They're royalty. They're kind of the epitome of trends and what's hot in the wedding world. - Molly Lux, wedding planner

The couple's florist is harvesting in-season foliage from the gardens surrounding Windsor Castle to arrange designs that reflect the wild and natural landscape of the wedding locale, palace officials said.

An untamed, "picked off the road" floral esthetic has also been popular among engaged couples Lux has worked with this season.

Prince Harry and Markle could also help bring back the cake-cutting tradition, which has been sidelined for years in favour of bite-sized dessert tables, said Lux.