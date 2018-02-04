Willie Jefferson was signed to a contract extension before becoming a free agent on Feb. 13. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed international defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to a contract extension.

The 27-year-old joined the green and white in September 2016 after spending his first two seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Jefferson started all 18 regular-season games last season and registered career high numbers with 45 defensive tackles and eight quarterback sacks, along with a league-leading 37 quarterback pressures.

Jefferson registered a blocked a punt as well, which he also recovered and returned 22 yards for a touchdown.

He was named a CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star in 2017.

"Willie is an important part of our team culture and has developed into a leader on and off the field," said Chris Jones, Riders Vice-President of Football Operations, General Manager and Head Coach, in a news release.

"He is a versatile player with a rare combination of size and speed. At 27 years old he has lots of good football ahead of him."

Jefferson was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.