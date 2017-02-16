It was a slip of tongue Wednesday when Chris Jones blurted out his staff had been on the phone 24-7 the last two or three days. Then he quickly corrected himself.

"Let me rephrase that — whenever free agency started."

The way the Roughriders have been signing free agents, it was like they got the jump on the competition when the free agent market opened on Tuesday morning.

Six players have agreed to terms with Saskatchewan, including four on Wednesday.

"We feel like we're better than what we were a day ago and we're still working," said the Riders' head coach and GM to the assembled media at new Mosaic Stadium.

Chris Jones, taking a break from working the phones, updates the media Wednesday on the latest signings.

The name that turned heads was Chad Owens. The receiver-slash-kick returner has signed on with Saskatchewan after one injury-shortened season in Hamilton.

In fact, Owens has strung together injury-shortened seasons since 2012, when he was the most outstanding player in the CFL.

He was easily the most dynamic player in the CFL when he set the record for all-purpose yards (3,863).

Now 34 years-old, the Hawaiian native was feeling no love until he got the call from the Riders.

"lt's about who wants you. Opportunities. At the end of the day that's what it is. I have a family to take care of," Owens said from his home in Mississauga.

He said it was a tough decision to accept the offer from Saskatchewan, only because he would have to leave his family behind for the first time in his CFL career.

Other than that, Owens said he's looking forward to diving into the Saskatchewan culture.

"I'm really looking forward to everything — new facility, new beginning, new everything. It's a new era in Riderville and for me to be a part of it I'm honestly quite excited. Let's get it going."

The Riders are bringing in Owens, who is rehabbing a broken foot, primarily for his ability to return kicks.

"He's a dynamic player regardless of where you put him," said Jones.

"He's not the youngest guy in the world. We will be able to employ him anywhere, but his primary job when he gets here is to put us in good positions and try to flip the field for us."

As to the question of whether he can stay healthy, Owens didn't hesitate.

"I expect to be ready and at the top of my game. All I'm going to say is, don't be surprised."

Roughriders stock up on Canadian depth

Owens brings the total to an even half-dozen players the Riders have signed since the free agency period kicked off.

International offensive lineman Derek Dennis and national running back Kienan LaFrance signed on Tuesday.

National safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette (10) was one of four players the Roughriders signed on Wednesday. Brouillette was an East Division all-star in 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

National running back Aaron Milton, national offensive lineman Ryan White and national safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette climbed aboard on Wednesday.

While with the Alouettes in 2016, Brouillette was an East Division all-star.