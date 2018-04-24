Roughriders making moves ahead of mini-camp

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have parted ways with four players but have brought in 22 others.

Offensive linemen Peter Dyakowski and Eddie Mereditch, safety Jeff Hecht and defensive back Taylor Mays were all cut on Monday.

Twenty-two others were signed. They are:

International running backWes Brown.

International defensive back Jeremy Cutrer.

International running back Christian Ellison.

International linebacker Chad Geter.

International defensive back Orlandus Harris.

National offensive lineman Dalton Houghton.

International linebacker Kalen Jackson.

International defensive back Rudy Johnson.

International defensive back William Johnson Jr.

International defensive back Tristan MacDonald-Doughlin.

International defensive back Nick Marshall.

International running back I'Tavius Mathers.

International wide receiver Teldrick Morgan.

International wide receiver Damond Powell.

International defensive back Drew Powell.

International wide receiver Jeremy Tabuyo.

International linebacker Tyrell Robinson.

International wide receiver Da'Rick Rogers.

International linebacker Eric Striker.

International defensive back DeAndre Smith.

International wide receiver Tyrian Taylor.

International wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert.

The Riders finished the regular season with a 10-8 record in 2017.