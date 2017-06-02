Mighty Mouse was an animated character created in the 1940s.

He superpowers included flight, super strength, and invulnerability.

Chad Owens actually possesses none of the above, but he can do everything on a football field and he is only five-foot-eight, so the nickname fits.

"Mighty Mouse was my first tattoo and that was my nickname in high school," said Owens, whose body is covered in tats from near head to toe.

If it takes a mouse to help the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017, so be it.

"His ability to be both a returner and a main part of our offense is vital," said Riders' head coach and general manager, Chris Jones.

Perhaps Owens' presence on the field at Riders' training camp in Saskatoon has been overshadowed by quarterback Vince Young.

Even though Owens is considerable smaller and even older, his impact in the Riders' lineup could be enormous, provided the 35-year-old isn't too far beyond his best before date.

"The guys say I look 25. I try my best to stay in shape, you look at Robbie Bagg, same thing right, take care of your body, eat right, exercise, be a pro in everything you do."

Owens is five years removed from a season untouched in professional football history

He set a record for all-purpose yards in 2012.

That's 3,863 yards worth of catching the ball, running the ball and returning the ball.

He was Mr. Everything for the Argos in a season they won the Grey Cup and Owens was named most outstanding player in the CFL.

But Owens hasn't played a full season since. Last year in his one and only season with Hamilton he played in twelve games.

"We all know there comes a point in time in every professional athlete's career that he's going to be done, but mentally and physically I still feel I'm not there yet."

The 'Mighty Mouse' tat was the first of many for Chad Owens. His brother-in-law is a tattoo artist in Hawaii. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

His commitment to being a pro applies to how he approaches a game as well.

"He has been there and done that so many times, he has almost a coach on the field mindset," said special teams coach Craig Dickenson.

Dickenson said having Owens as part of his unit allows him to focus on the other 11 on the football field.

"Whatever guys are back there returning kicks (Owens) is talking about how to read the punter and tell if he's punting left or he's punting right, he's coaching those little details only experience gives you."

But with experience comes the mileage.

"He's not a kid anymore, he's got great experience but also his body has taken a lot of hits and a lot of wear and tear."

Dickenson said the plan to start the season will be to use Owens primarily as a returner and if there are injuries they will use him a little more on offense.

"We're taking it easy on him, I know he's kind of champing at the bit to get out there more, but we're going to be smart about how much we use him early and make sure he's playing his best football as the season goes," said Dickenson.

Owens said the hardest part of training camp was leaving his family in Mississauga, Ont. He will miss his youngest daughter's birthday. She turns nine on June 4.

"It was hard leaving, but once I got here you get into the swing of things at camp and all the guys, this is my new family, my mind is locked in," said Owens.

"I'm just here to execute my role, whatever that's going to be, to help this team. If that means being a full-time returner and a part time receiver I will be a full time leader."

Extra Points

Quarterback Vince Young had a better outing on Thursday putting himself back into the conversation about the backup job. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

• After a poor showing on day four of training camp on Wednesday, quarterback Vince Young rebounded with an improved performance on Thursday.

"He just seemed a little bit more comfortable whether he woke up on the right side of the bed I don't know," said Chris Jones, who added Young looked very comfortable in the huddle and it may have been the play calling.

• There was a collective gasp on the field late in Thursday's session when Brendon Labatte went down favouring his left ankle, but the veteran offensive lineman who missed most of last season due to injury was all smiles again after practice, saying he will be fine.

Day five of training camp is proving to be a painful day for Brendon LaBatte. He was also hurt on the fifth day a year ago. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

• The Riders released one and added one prior to day five. Running back Daniel Thomas who was going through concussion protocol was taken off the roster. Jones didn't rule out the possibility of Thomas returning. The Riders also signed national defensive back Mike Dubuisson.