Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Bruce Campbell has been suspended two games for violating the league's drug policy.

Campbell tested positive in a random in-competition test last November.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and ensure you it will not happen again," Campbell said in a news release.

Campbell played 12 games for the Roughriders last season. Campbell is set to become a free agent Feb.13.

Riders coach and general manager Chris Jones expressed disappointment in the same news release.

"We are disappointed to learn that a member of our team has committed a violation," Jones said.

"We have spoken with Bruce and he has taken ownership of his decision and realizes the impact of this violation."