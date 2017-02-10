The move from the old home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders to the new one may cover a short distance, but it's been a long journey for those who have been along for the ride.

On Friday — with four months until the CFL team's first pre-season game — trucks began officially moving the Riders to the new location.

For Barry Ault, it's another day done as the clock ticks down on the old Mosaic Stadium — and his career there.

"I was a 20-year-old kid when I came and I'm gonna be a senior when I leave," said the facility supervisor.

Barry Ault said he looks forward to enjoying Riders games at the new Mosaic Stadium. (CBC)

When Ault began at the stadium in 1977, he was the "grass man" in charge of cutting, watering and even painting the field.

Ault will retire at the end of the year as a new crew takes over running the new stadium.

As a season-ticket holder since 1972, Ault said he'll look forward to a new experience at Riders games — getting to enjoy the action from his seat.

"It'll be nice to go to the new stadium and just watch football."

The City of Regina said another test event will happen at the new stadium before the Riders take the field, but it has yet to be confirmed.