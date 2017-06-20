Now that training camp and the pre-season is over, and the excess fat has been trimmed from the roster, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are focused on Thursday's season opener in Montreal.

The excitement of officially moving into a new home finally became a reality for the team on Monday morning.

The significance of the first practice in the new stadium was that if you've made it this far, you've made the team.

Cutting quarterbacks

Twenty-four players survived the three-week grind of training camp only to be cut on the final weekend.

The chop list included 34-year-old Vince Young, the former NFL quarterback who dominated camp headlines until he tore his hamstring.

"A torn hamstring is no small injury, it's a matter of him getting well, number one, and then deciding exactly what direction Vince wants to go." said Riders' head coach and general manager Chris Jones after practice Monday.

When asked if he would welcome Young back, Jones didn't hesitate.

"Oh sure, he's a good guy," he said.

Another quarterback who was shown the door was Bryan Bennett, a player tracking to be the second name on the quarterback depth chart until they played the pre-season games.

"There was a couple days in training camp he was the best guy out there but unfortunately when we turned the lights on both times it was just a little bit lacking."

Glenn could make history

The Riders will carry three quarterbacks for now, Brandon Bridge and Marquise Williams will provide supporting roles for veteran Kevin Glenn.

Riders' quarterback Kevin Glenn is entering his 17th season in the CFL. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Glenn is entering his 17th season in the CFL.

He goes into it just 1753 yards shy of Ron Lancaster's career passing yards total of 50,535, which is sixth best in the CFL all-time.

'To be able to accomplish something like that would be amazing.' - Kevin Glenn

"Yeah that's pretty cool, huh?" said Glenn on Monday, when reminded he's in position to pass a Rider legend.

"It's always cool especially being in this market on this team to be able to get those kind of numbers to pass that guy. To be able to accomplish something like that would be amazing."

But for this week, Glenn's immediate concern is the Montreal Alouettes, a team featuring another Rider quarterbacking legend.

The schedule makers knew what they were doing when they slotted the Riders to face Darian Durant in week one.

The league hypes it up and the teams involved do their best to hype it down.

"As an organization we appreciate Darian for all that he did, all the years he played here and all the contributions." said Jones. "But it's our football team here, we're just moving forward and doing what we've got to do."

And to prove how fast-forward they are moving, they even gave Durant's old number to a new guy.

Top draft pick Cameron Judge has finally arrived in Saskatchewan wearing Darian Durant's old number four. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

New faces on the field

Top draft pick Cameron Judge finally made an appearance after missing all of training camp because of final exams at UCLA.

He was wearing number four on Monday.

When asked after practice if he knew who the last guy to wear number four was, "I don't," Judge replied, admitting that he needed to do a little more research on his new team.

Judge's number preference is actually two, but with that taken by Chad Owens, Judge settled for four.

The linebacker is pencilled in to play on special teams in Montreal even though he's weeks behind everyone else.

He seems confident he will catch up.

"I think I can still control how well I perform by putting in the time that's needed to get up to speed so I am willing to do that and I'm ready to do that."

Judge wasn't the only new face on the Mosaic Stadium field Monday.

Jovon Johnson, who began his career in Saskatchewan in 2007, is back after being cut by Montreal.

Johnson was brought in to provide experience in the defensive secondary, not to mention some advanced information on the team the Riders happen to be playing this week.

Johnson is only too happy to provide it, even to the media.

"They will take their shots when they feel the need and they will hand the ball off to the running backs." said Johnson.

"They are going to try to impose their will on teams with their running game and that's just what they do, that's how they operate."