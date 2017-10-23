The Saskatchewan Roughriders now have one less potential free agent to worry about.

Veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte, whose current deal would have expired in February, has signed a four-year extension with the Riders.

"It's a great thing for me, this is home for me so I never wanted to leave." said LaBatte after Monday's practice during which the extension was announced.

LaBatte, who is from Weyburn, doubles as his own agent.

He says he and the team have been discussing terms of the contract extension for the last year and a half.

"I'm 31-years-old now, this is my tenth year in the league, that will take me to an even 35 and 14 (years) so we can see where we're going after that."

LaBatte, who has served as the Riders' union rep, is well versed on the collective bargaining agreement.

He says this is a scary part of the season for any veteran player who is in the last year of a contract.

"Liability and protection wise, a prospective free agent is very vulnerable in these last few games."

"Say, knock on wood. something injury wise was to happen where I couldn't be ready to go in February, nobody is going to sign me and that's essentially me sitting out football for a year with no income coming in."

Riders' head coach and general manager Chris Jones was pleased to have the versatile lineman locked up.

"He's a staple of this organization, he's been here a long time, certainly when you can get a local guy that's good at his position and sealed up for a long term contract its a good thing." said Jones.

Brendon LaBatte, who has no agent, negotiates his own contracts. "I think things go a little smoother when there's no middle man." (Glenn Reid/CBC)

LaBatte is currently in his sixth season with the Riders after joining the team as a free agent in February, 2012.

To date, the University of Regina product has started 83 of 85 regular season games, four playoff games, and one Grey Cup for the Green and White.



Before joining the Riders, LaBatte spent four seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the team selected him in the first round (6th overall) of the 2008 CFL Draft.



LaBatte is a seven-time division all-star, four-time CFL all-star and was named CFL most outstanding offensive lineman in 2013. He won his first Grey Cup in 2013 as a member of the Roughriders.







