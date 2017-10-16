Who says you can never go home again?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Regina-born Chris Getzlaf less than two years after deeming the veteran receiver expendable.

Getzlaf, who played eight years for the Riders, found himself on the outside looking in when Chris Jones took over the Riders organization in 2016.

The two sides never discussed contract renewal, so Getzlaf took his talents to Edmonton.

After playing in all 18 games for the Eskimos last year, he has only appeared in eight games in 2017.

"I was on the practice roster for about a month there and I didn't see that roster spot changing." said Getzlaf after his first practice back with the Riders on Monday.

With the family back in Regina, and a practice roster salary in Edmonton, it didn't make economical sense for Getzlaf to stay in that situation, so he asked for and was granted his release.

"It becomes pretty expensive when you're paying for a spot at home and paying for a spot out there, I just thought it would be best to take my chances of landing somewhere else and hopefully it would be here and it ended up being here.'

Getzlaf practiced for the first time with the Riders on Monday. He will wear number 71, not his familiar 89 which now belongs to Duron Carter. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

It didn't take long for Getzlaf and the Riders to hook up, now that he was available for a bargain basement price.

Jones was singing Getzlaf's praises on Monday.

"He's a great guy." said Jones.

"He came in and wanted to be a part of what we're doing and certainly he figures into what we're doing he's just an outstanding individual."

Getzlaf will start off on the Riders' practice roster. He's looking forward to playing in front of Rider fans again.

"You know the fans, how passionate they are here, I played in front of them in my hometown for an extended period of time, having a chance to come back is rewarding."

Getzlaf has close to 6,200 yards receiving in his CFL career. He was the most outstanding Canadian in the 2013 Grey Cup game.

Getting ready for Calgary

The Roughriders will likely be looking at a number of changes for Friday's game in Calgary.

Naaman Roosevelt, who sat out the game in Ottawa with concussion-type symptoms, banged his head again in Friday's game against the Redblacks and will probably not make the trip.

"I've got to play that one with caution. I'm going to try and play it just like I would If it were my son" said Jones on Roosevelt's status.

Riders' head coach Chris Jones says he will treat Naaman Roosevelt with caution. "Like it were my own son." (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"We will go through the protocol and do exactly what the CFL says and then of course the trainers and doctors know a whole more than I do."

Roosevelt was the Riders leading receiver until being passed by Duron Carter in Friday's loss to the Redblacks.

Chad Owens practiced in Roosevelt's spot on Monday and is poised to finally make his Riders' debut this Friday.

Dan Clark is off the six-game injured list and appears ready to reclaim his centre spot on Friday, shifting Brendon Labatte back to left guard.

Derek Dennis who was playing left of centre on the offensive line is now nursing a lower back injury.

Running back Cameron Marshall is also ready to return to the active roster.