The Saskatchewan Roughriders have extended the contract of head coach, general manager and vice-president of football operations Chris Jones through the 2019 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his three-year deal.

"It was important for our organization to create continuity within our football operations to build on the strong foundation that's been established," said Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds.

"Chris is a proven winner and has surrounded himself with a valuable support system of experienced individuals. Under their guidance, we look forward to our football team taking the next step on-field."

The Roughriders were 5-13 in Jones' first season at the helm. The team improved to 10-8 last season and finished fourth in the West Division.

The Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 31-20 in the first round of the playoffs but later lost in the Eastern Division final to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

Jones, 50, is entering his fifth season as a CFL head coach. His career record is 41-31.

He won the Grey Cup in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Riders extend football operations staff

The Riders have also extended the contracts of front office personnel Jeremy O'Day, John Murphy and Mike Davis.

Each signed two-year extensions, keeping them under contract with the Riders through 2019.