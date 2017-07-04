So far, at least one player has paid the price for the Saskatchewan Roughriders 0-2 start to the CFL season.

Despite recording one of the few defensive highlights in the 43-40 overtime loss Saturday to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Jonathan Newsome was released just before the Riders took the field for practice on Tuesday morning.

Newsome's first quarter interception led to the first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't enough to save his job.

The move was more philosophical than performance related.

"It was a difference of opinion and everything comes down to how we play and how we are evaluated, and there was a difference there — his opinion, my opinion — and so he had to go," said head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

Newsome played in all 18 games for the Riders in 2016.

"We appreciate the work that he put in, but unfortunately it came to this and it was time to go a different direction," said Jones.

The move apparently caught some teammates by surprise.

"He was in the room for meetings with us this morning so I don't know exactly what happened, but when you sign up to play this game at this level these are the things that happen," said Henoc Muamba.

Muamba back

Just one week after being placed on the six-game injured reserve roster, Henoc Muamba is ready to play Saturday against the Tiger-Cats. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Muamba was subject to another surprise Tuesday.

Just one week after being placed on the six-game injured reserve roster with a knee injury, the national middle linebacker was back practising and appears ready to play this Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"I wouldn't be out there if I didn't feel good. I wouldn't put my team in jeopardy," said Muamba.

Jones said when Muamba was placed on the six-game injured reserve roster, "we didn't have the information that we have now so we put him there to be safe so we don't lose a game cheque."

Kicking competition

Despite missing field goal attempts that resulted in Rider losses in back-to-back weeks, Tyler Crapigna's job appears safe for now. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Riders held a kicking competition between Tyler Crapigna and Quinn Van Gylswyk prior to Tuesday's practice, leading to speculation Crapigna's job was not secure.

For the second week in a row, Crapigna missed a late field goal attempt, which resulted in a loss.

Crapigna has made seven of nine attempts this season, but the only two he has missed came when the game was on the line.

Jones was asked if there is too much pressure from the fans on Crapigna after two weeks.

"Tyler is probably harder on himself than any of the fans can be. He expects to make every kick and, unfortunately for him, he's been a little off," said Jones.

But Jones said Tuesday Crapigna will be the team's kicker: he just needs to get back on track.

Riders add Zver

The Roughriders added University of Regina Rams product Jeremy Zver to their roster on Tuesday. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Former Regina Ram Jeremy Zver, who was selected in the second round, 16th overall, by the B.C. Lions in May, declined the team's offer of a practice roster spot and was released.

The Riders were then quick to sign him.

"We had him ranked slightly behind [Dariusz] Bladek. He was high on our board and we're fortunate to have him," said Jones.

Zver, who admitted it was a gamble to decline the Lions' offer, feels he has a better opportunity to play in Saskatchewan.

"B.C. has a great O-line. They've got eight guys over there all fighting for a starting spot and they only travel with seven guys, so it was going to be a tough lineup to crack," he said.

Other Roughrider transactions on Tuesday

Added to the practice roster:

National offensive lineman Emmanuel Adusei.

International defensive lineman Darius Allen.

International defensive lineman Ricky Sapp.

Added to territorial junior:

National linebacker Tom Schnitzler (Saskatoon Hilltops).

Released: