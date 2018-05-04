What's three months compared to what could be a long and productive career?

That's the calculation the Saskatchewan Roughriders were making when they selected UBC's Dakoda Shepley fifth overall in Thursday's CFL draft.

Shepley was one of the highest-ranked offensive linemen available for the Canadian draft, but he's only available once the NFL is done with him.

Following last week's draft in the NFL, Shepley signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets.

That would mean the six-foot-four, 23-year-old lineman from Windsor, Ont. is tied up in the United States until at least August, unless he has a really bad weekend at the Jets rookie camp.

The best case scenario for the Riders is Shepley showing up in Regina sometime in September.

"I think the ceiling is really high for him." said Riders' assistant VP of football operations Jeremy O'Day.

Roughriders VP of player personnel John Murphy. "If the NFL thinks highly enough of Shepley to give him a shot, he will probably work out for us too." (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

The NFL's interest in Shepley verified the Riders' opinion that he has all the requirements to be a solid lineman for years to come.

Whether those years are spent north or south of the border will be up to Shepley, who said he was surprised but honoured that he was selected so high by Saskatchewan, considering his NFL interest.

"Hearing my name called by Saskatchewan was certainly a surprise but a good one. I'm happy to be a part of Rider nation," said Shepley from New Jersey, where he's taking part in the Jets rookie camp.

NFL is Shepley's current focus

Shepley grew up playing hockey until he broke his hand in fight. His doctor convinced him he should be playing football.

He said he couldn't keep tabs on the Canadian proceedings himself. His parents told him the news before the Riders could.

Shepley's sights are clearly set on playing for the New York Jets.

"What I have on my plate, that's what I eat first, right now that's the NFL with the New York Jets. Hopefully I do stick here," he said.

With no disrespect intended, the Roughriders are counting on that he won't.

"If the NFL thinks highly enough of him to give him a shot he will probably work out for us too." said John Murphy, the Riders vice president of player personnel.

"The NFL has a chance to get the best players in the world. If he (Shepley) turns out to be one of them God bless and terrific.

"But if you start letting that affect your draft and you let other teams draft better players and we take lesser guys who can't go to the NFL, well we're not going to be here too often." said Murphy.

Murphy said Shepley would have been in the discussion even if the Riders had held the first overall pick in the draft. He spoke highly of the prospect's athleticism.

"When he does get here he can probably compete at any spot on the offensive line." said Murphy.

"He's going to wear green if he plays football we know that part."

Dakoda Shepley grew up playing hockey in Windsor until he broke his hand in a fight. His doctor convinced him to play football. (Johany Jutras / CFL)

The rest of the Riders' picks

• 2nd Round, 14th overall - Micah Teitz, Linebacker, University of Calgary. "At this point he was our highest ranked special teams guy," said O'Day. "He will a have great guy to learn from in Sam Hurl. They went to the same school."

• 5th Round, 36th overall - Mathieu Breton, Defensive Lineman, Bishop's. "He's a big defensive lineman, he's six-seven, a lot of his plays were made with hustle," said O'Day. He said they are considering moving him to offensive line.

• 6th Round, 45th overall - Tresor Buama-Mafuta, Defensive Lineman, Saint Mary's. Buama-Mafuta didn't play football in 2017 because of academic ineligibility. O' Day feels he can come in and compete at defensive tackle.

• 8th Round, 63rd overall - Christopher Smith, Offensive Lineman. O'Day described Smith as an under the radar six foot six left tackle.

All of the Roughriders 2018 draft picks, with the exception of Shepley, are expected to be at training camp in Saskatoon starting on May 20.