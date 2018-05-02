It's a busy time for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Sandwiched between their mini-camp in Florida last week and main camp in less than three weeks is the CFL draft on Thursday night.

Despite the busy schedule, Chris Jones felt this was the only chance he would get to drive his motorcycle from his home in Tennessee to his football home in Regina, a journey the Riders' boss completed without much time to spare before the draft.

At least he had control of the wheel during his 24-hour road trip. A draft is a little less predictable, which is why he says he's not opposed to upgrading his fifth overall selection, perhaps to as high as number one.

"Yeah there's a little bit of uncertainty," Jones said to the assembled media Wednesday.

"The thing that [trading up] does do is give you the certainty of who you pick and again everybody has their rankings. We've talked about a multitude of scenarios."

Those possible scenarios include trading down if the player the Riders' covet is no longer available.

Bowling Green's Ryan Hunter, offensive lineman, was considered the top rated prospect for the CFL draft, however he has already signed a free agent contract with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Which ever team selects Hunter, from North Bay, Ontario, will have to wait. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Riders' staff conducted about fifteen mock drafts to get ready for the real thing so they feel they are prepared for any scenario that plays out.

What seems certain is whoever the Riders' select likely won't be CFL ready for at least a season or two, if ever.

"I don't see a lot of Canadian starters right away, I see some guys that are going to take a year or two to develop." said Jones, who feels this year's draft is not as strong as in previous years.

"There's some very good players at the top end of it but I don't see the depth that there's been."

Barring any changes, the Riders will have a total of five picks on Thursday night including first and second round picks, 5th and 14th overall, then nothing until the fifth round.

Jones says the fact some of the higher ranked prospects have signed with NFL teams doesn't scare him off.

The only players he said he feels is capable of sticking with a NFL team is offensive lineman Ryan Hunter (Bowling Green) who signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Previous Drafts in the Chris Jones era

The Riders' first overall draft pick in 2016, Josiah St.John, has yet to crack the Riders' starting lineup on a regular basis.

The Riders made Josiah St.John the number one choice overall in 2016.

But the offensive lineman didn't care for the Riders' financial offer and thus missed training camp.

Jones feels St.John didn't do his CFL career any favours by holding out.

"It was a poor decision on his part and in hindsight he probably would have worked a little harder," Jones said Wednesday.

Despite his potential, St.John has yet to secure a starting job with the Roughriders two seasons later.

Last year's draft was considered decent for the Riders, although their first pick Cameron Judge was injured and missed the rest of the season.

Jones says Judge is healthy now and will hopefully be ready to go come training camp.

Jones said he believes their second selection last year, Dariusz Bladek, is on the cusp of being a starter in the CFL and will challenge for the right guard spot at training camp.

There could be a long list of challengers after Thursday night.

The CFL draft commences at 6 p.m. CST Thursday.