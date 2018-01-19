The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced Zach Collaros has agreed to a new contract for the 2018 season, just two weeks after acquiring the quarterback from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The trade raised some eyebrows considering Collaros does not travel light.

He brought with him a huge contract by CFL standards: more than $500,000 per season plus a $200,000 signing bonus due at the beginning of February.

That's a lot of coin for a quarterback who hasn't won a game since 2016 and who was benched by the Tiger-Cats midway through 2017.

Quarterback Zach Collaros had nothing to smile about during his 2017 campaign in Hamilton. He was benched midway through the season in favour of Jeremiah Masoli. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

However, Rider Nation relaxed somewhat once convinced Collaros would only put on a Riders' jersey if he renegotiated his salary down.

The talks have concluded, the new contract was signed and the eyebrows are raised again.

If reports from out east are true, Collaros will not be making much less — $430,000 base salary.

The multiple and conflicting rumours can't settle on whether there will be bonuses for playing time or not.

Any notion of Brandon Bridge getting a serious look in training camp for the Riders starting quarterback job would appear to have been shot down if Zach Collaros' reported salary is true. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Still that's a lot of cash for someone who hasn't convinced anyone he can out-play Brandon Bridge in training camp for the starting job.

With a salary like that, it would seem the competition is already over.

Bridge can't be too happy about it either, after recently signing a new deal with the Riders himself rather than go to free agency.

Over the last four seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Collaros has completed 930 of 1,396 passes (66.6 per cent) for 11,342 yards and 66 touchdowns in starting 43 of 53 regular-season games.

He also started two playoff games and the 2014 Grey Cup.

Collaros was named the Tiger-Cats' nominee as Most Outstanding Player in 2014 and 2015.

In any business, it's what have you done for me lately?

For $430,000, it better be a lot.